Picked up and smoked twice today. First was at 3pm as a joint. Flower is dense and stuck together. Grinds not as fine as say, Jack Herer, but this is fine. A very floral heavy scent and flavor, with a piney aftertaste. The skunky odor undertones the floral to give you a nostalgic micro-flashback to your school days and lighting a fatty with the boys/gals. Got an incredible headhigh which put me into a very soothed state and a smile on my face. Two cats were promptly snuggled for extra happiness. Head transfered to body and I got tingly and drifted off into a cozy nap for 3 and a half hours after finishing the joint. Out of the bong for my second time around 130am. Three rips in and I'm flying currently, with a space headhigh that is also causing tingles in my body. Flower catches fire fast, and self-estingquishes rather fast (you have time to rip twice if you don't loligag). Flavor is amplified into an almost potpourri experience, and yes the smoke feels thick on the exhale. The same headhigh symptoms occur here, just with the added benefit of body tingles and extra tingles in the legs. Feeling of arousal for sure. Oh yeah this is a good one hahaha. Enjoy!