Hot Rod
aka Hot Rod #7
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Hot Rod
HtR
Hybrid
Uplifted
Giggly
Happy
Diesel
Butter
Earthy
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Hot Rod effects are mostly calming.
Hot Rod potency is higher THC than average.
Hot Rod, also known as Hot Rod #7,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, giggly, and happy. Hot Rod has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hot Rod, before let us know! Leave a review.
Hot Rod strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Hot Rod strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hot Rod strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
s........1
January 22, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
d........l
March 18, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Headache
r........8
December 31, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed