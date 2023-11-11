Hot stuff is a nice relaxing indica that just relaxed me and took my knee and back pain and put on the back burner and the back burner is cool to the touch! Yeah I’m a seasoned vet, been smoking since 1975 so I know my herb, or so I think I do, so many diff names to choose from, anyway this strain (Hot Stuff) from Cresco is wonderful for pain and relaxation!!!! Thanks again Cresco!!!!!

4 people found this helpful helpful report