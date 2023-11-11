Hot Stuff reviews
Hot Stuff strain effects
Hot Stuff strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........8
November 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
by Cresco. 25% thc. A very warm, relaxed high. the exhale tastes like straight soil. It gave me mega munchies which I need. also helps to calm the nerves and stop racing thoughts. I suffer from massive anxiety issues and I can hit this in between my regular meds for anxiety for breakthrough panic. takes the butterflies fluttering throughout your body and puts them back in the cocoon. Highly recommended. will def buy again.
S........l
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Hot stuff is a nice relaxing indica that just relaxed me and took my knee and back pain and put on the back burner and the back burner is cool to the touch! Yeah I’m a seasoned vet, been smoking since 1975 so I know my herb, or so I think I do, so many diff names to choose from, anyway this strain (Hot Stuff) from Cresco is wonderful for pain and relaxation!!!! Thanks again Cresco!!!!!
i........5
October 8, 2023
Relaxed
I think this strain is great, it does give you an appetite and it’s a good hybrid so you do chill or get something done. I’d say more in the indica side