Hot Stuff is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tina #3 and Grease Monkey. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hot Stuff is named for its fiery appearance and spicy flavor, as well as its potent effects that can make you feel warm and fuzzy. Hot Stuff is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hot Stuff effects include feeling relaxed, creative, and pain-free. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Stuff when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Cresco Labs, Hot Stuff features flavors like citrus, hops, and cinnamon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a zesty aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Hot Stuff typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Hot Stuff is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries in the US. If you’re looking for a balanced hybrid that can spice up your day or night, look no further than Hot Stuff. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Stuff, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.