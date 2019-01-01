ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry DesStar is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Des*Tar and DJ Short’s Oregon Huckleberry. Mixing the complex berry aromas of Oregon Huckleberry with the heavy-handed euphoria of Des*Tar, we’re left with a strain that’s compelling in both flavor and effects. Choose Huckleberry DesStar for when you need a little extra pain relief or when you’re overdue for a relaxing evening in.

