Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Huckleberry Hound.
Reviews
3
Ghoster76
Member since 2018
Very strong earthy taste with that hint of berry. Probably one of the greatest strains I have gotten a hold of in a while! Pretty baked at the moment haha! Awesome body buzz with an enjoyable head high! Def would recommend this to other tokers!