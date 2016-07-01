ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Huckleberry Hound reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Huckleberry Hound.

Avatar for Ghoster76
Member since 2018
Very strong earthy taste with that hint of berry. Probably one of the greatest strains I have gotten a hold of in a while! Pretty baked at the moment haha! Awesome body buzz with an enjoyable head high! Def would recommend this to other tokers!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 64Gump64
Member since 2018
really nice looking and smell, tastes really earthy. too earthy tasting for me but works wonders.
Avatar for gatorhunts420
Member since 2015
Damn you gotta be kidding. ..Chem and blueberry fuck yeah it's fire. The body effects are wonderful for cancer recovery. Got mine at CDXX Boutique in Michigan. Find yours trust me
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
