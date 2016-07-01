Huckleberry Hound is an obscure hybrid that has alleged roots in Blueberry and Chemdawg families. With notes of berry intermixed with a palatable melange of chemicals, this flower's bouquet is challenging but worthwhile. Expect airy body effects that take on more weight with time and cerebral effects that remind many of Sour Diesel’s type of mental stimuli. Most Chemdawg lineage is potent, so be aware, as this strain is a howler.