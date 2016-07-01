ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Huckleberry Hound is an obscure hybrid that has alleged roots in Blueberry and Chemdawg families. With notes of berry intermixed with a palatable melange of chemicals, this flower's bouquet is challenging but worthwhile. Expect airy body effects that take on more weight with time and cerebral effects that remind many of Sour Diesel’s type of mental stimuli. Most Chemdawg lineage is potent, so be aware, as this strain is a howler. 

Damn you gotta be kidding. ..Chem and blueberry fuck yeah it's fire. The body effects are wonderful for cancer recovery. Got mine at CDXX Boutique in Michigan. Find yours trust me
Creative Euphoric Happy Relaxed
Very strong earthy taste with that hint of berry. Probably one of the greatest strains I have gotten a hold of in a while! Pretty baked at the moment haha! Awesome body buzz with an enjoyable head high! Def would recommend this to other tokers!
Euphoric Giggly Happy Hungry Relaxed
Blueberry
Chemdog
Huckleberry Hound
Huckleberry Soda
