Coming from southern Spain, Ice Kush was bred by Advanced Seeds by crossing an unknown Kush with a South African Sativa. This strain is named for its appearance—white pistils and a lot of resin make buds appear as if covered in ice. Buds grow big and loose while putting out an enticing citrus aroma and a potent high.