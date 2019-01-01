ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from southern Spain, Ice Kush was bred by Advanced Seeds by crossing an unknown Kush with a South African Sativa. This strain is named for its appearance—white pistils and a lot of resin make buds appear as if covered in ice. Buds grow big and loose while putting out an enticing citrus aroma and a potent high.

 

