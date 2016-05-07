Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Out of this world. The Ice Wreck I had the good fortune of coming by has me searching for the same high ever since. It must have been some special crop, as it cut through the tolerance like no other. The full body buzz was just incredible, a stong tingly sensation that was kind of like the one you g...
When I first opened the bag of this I smelled chicken. I passed it around the room to my friends to help identify what we were smelling. We figured it out smelled like Lipton Chicken Noodle Soup. Very odd. Amazing body high, gives a good head buzz. I love it for both morning and night
Love this. Hints of blueberry and iciness in the smell. Perfect for winter. Feels amazing, makes me sleep really deep. Only downside, it stimulates my mind which sometimes keeps me awake if I smoke too much right before bed.
The best of both worlds describes this strain perfectly. This is now one of my favourite strains. It has a piney,woodsy aroma with a hint of earthiness. When you break a bud open you are treated to a spicy almost incense like fragrance. The taste is simply amazing, on inhale there is a acrid chemica...
Excellent for the joint and muscular pain I deal with. There are very few strains that actually help me in this regard (lots claim to but, then tend to worsen my pain). I am a person who also is challenged with acute anxiety at times - this chilled me right out and kept me in a positive frame of min...