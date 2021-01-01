Inspector Lestrade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Larry Bird and Professor Moriarty. Growers say this strain has frosty buds that have a soft and sweet terpene profile that tastes like honey. Inspector Lestrade has dense calyxes that take on a rich green and purple color.
Strain Details
