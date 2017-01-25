Probably one of the BEST hybrids in circulation rn. The smell alone blows my mind, Strong Earthy pungency followed by mellow undertones of citrus and cat piss. The effects to say the least are included: Hella intense cerebral high and well as an extra cushioned body high. Definitely recommend for those who have built up a bit of a tolerance. It won’t knock you down but it’s almost like your first time medicating..Not recommend for people that have no control when they get the munchies. God help you...