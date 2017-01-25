stock photo similar to Larry Bird
Larry Bird

aka Larry Bird Kush, Bird

Larry Bird is a hybrid weed strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player that is made from a genetic cross between  Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Bred by Zamnesia Seeds, Larry Bird is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Larry Bird effects make them feel relaxed,  creative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Larry Bird when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Larry Bird features an aroma of cream and pine as well as a flavor profile that is sweet with a lemon tang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Larry Bird, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Larry Bird strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Relaxed

Happy

Larry Bird strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
Larry Bird strain reviews80

January 25, 2017
Before I try and get to the specifics on a high-level - It's kind of like every God of every religion smiled at you at the exact same moment.... The effects are wonderfully powerful yet subtle as they come on. No traces of lethargy involved I'm happy to say. While very clearheaded and aware in a pleasant sense - there is a nice persistent feeling of well-being throughout. Medicate in part to treat severe GI issues - excellent in terms of symptom relief for those sort of issues.
July 1, 2018
Probably one of the BEST hybrids in circulation rn. The smell alone blows my mind, Strong Earthy pungency followed by mellow undertones of citrus and cat piss. The effects to say the least are included: Hella intense cerebral high and well as an extra cushioned body high. Definitely recommend for those who have built up a bit of a tolerance. It won’t knock you down but it’s almost like your first time medicating..Not recommend for people that have no control when they get the munchies. God help you...
March 15, 2018
Smoooth drags... Hits head immediately and then slowly but strongly hit the body. Good balanced high. Not too munchy and INSANELY relaxed. Kept a pretty clear mind and as the high progressed I became more and more couch locked. Good chill strain.
Larry Bird strain genetics

Sherbert
Larry Bird
Larry Bird

