Larry Bird is a hybrid weed strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player that is made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Bred by Zamnesia Seeds, Larry Bird is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Larry Bird effects make them feel relaxed, creative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Larry Bird when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Larry Bird features an aroma of cream and pine as well as a flavor profile that is sweet with a lemon tang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Larry Bird, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
