  3. Irie OG
Hybrid

Irie OG

In celebration of Jamaica’s famous Lamb’s Bread, Irie OG crosses it with Joseph OG. Bred by the Gage Green Group, this strain is noted for its complex flavor profile with notes of cherry, citrus, and skunk over a fruity diesel profile. This gassy strain has a soaring high with cerebral effects that will make you get in front of the easel and start painting.

