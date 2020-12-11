ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Island Girl
  4. Reviews

Island Girl reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Island Girl.

Island Girl effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 3 effects
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...