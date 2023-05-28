I was pleasantly surprised at Iverson 01 (Cherry Pie x GMO/Garlic Cookies) by Viola. I had to buy a couple batches from different dispensaries to make sure but this one is one of the most potent in the price range. It has the fruity/gas smell of Cherry Pie with skunk/garlic of GMO. I would love to see this bred with Runtz and named Mugsy 95.