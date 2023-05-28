Iverson 01
Iverson 01
i01
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Energetic
Blueberry
Pineapple
Diesel
Iverson 01 effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Iverson 01, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Iverson 01Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Iverson 01 strain effects
Iverson 01 strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 11% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Iverson 01 products near you
Similar to Iverson 01 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Iverson 01 strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
w........1
May 28, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Very nice hybrid from Viola. 2 bowl rips has me just right. Not too heavy
c........t
October 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I was pleasantly surprised at Iverson 01 (Cherry Pie x GMO/Garlic Cookies) by Viola. I had to buy a couple batches from different dispensaries to make sure but this one is one of the most potent in the price range. It has the fruity/gas smell of Cherry Pie with skunk/garlic of GMO. I would love to see this bred with Runtz and named Mugsy 95.
H........0
February 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
This bud is very pungent and stinky. It smokes awesome. Great blunt weed. Very sticky and very nice and mellow high. Also I’m a Sixer fan so it makes it even better.