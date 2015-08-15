ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
J-27 reviews

Reviews

32

Avatar for bustagreen
Member since 2017
Makes me feel motivated and focused but chilled at the same time.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for LizardPrincess
Member since 2017
This stuff gave me the munchies and made me loopy. I was super excited to try a new sativa. Disappointed after two pb&amp;j sandwiches and a whole bag of nuts 👎🏻
Hungry
Avatar for NaturesWayMedicine
Member since 2015
Now available at Philadelphia despensaries is 27. Patients who have tried this flower say it allows you to focus and concentrate easily. They say its great for daytime use and for medical conditions such chronic pains, nausea, migraines and even depression. 27 smells just as it taste, citrusy, lemon...
Avatar for lezfarmer
Member since 2018
I fell into a fit of laughter a few minutes after smoking. It didn't take long to kick in and I felt great, both very happy and full of energy. I definitely wouldn't reccomend it for focus though, I was having difficulty comprehending simple questions.
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jaxygyrl
Member since 2016
This medium green flower has deep, golden veins and distinctly over-ripe citrus smell. After a few minutes, the silly, giggly, bounce-to-music magic begins. Get work done? doubt-it. Be inspired to write/paint/create? I'm not feeling the focus here, but that could be me/now/mercury-in-retrograde. J-...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Next best thing to Jack Herer. Super Sativa! Helped me go go go. Extra citrus flavors intermixed with pungent tones provide a delicious experience. Top shelf indeed. I am sticking with this one. If anyone knows the true genetics of J~27 please let me know. Spread the word, this strain is wonderful...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for DDimebagLA
Member since 2016
Very strong strain. Instantly worked, and lasted a good while.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted