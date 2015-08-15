Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Now available at Philadelphia despensaries is 27. Patients who have tried this flower say it allows you to focus and concentrate easily. They say its great for daytime use and for medical conditions such chronic pains, nausea, migraines and even depression. 27 smells just as it taste, citrusy, lemon...
I fell into a fit of laughter a few minutes after smoking. It didn't take long to kick in and I felt great, both very happy and full of energy. I definitely wouldn't reccomend it for focus though, I was having difficulty comprehending simple questions.
This medium green flower has deep, golden veins and distinctly over-ripe citrus smell.
After a few minutes, the silly, giggly, bounce-to-music magic begins. Get work done? doubt-it. Be inspired to write/paint/create? I'm not feeling the focus here, but that could be me/now/mercury-in-retrograde. J-...
Next best thing to Jack Herer.
Super Sativa!
Helped me go go go. Extra citrus flavors intermixed with pungent tones provide a delicious experience. Top shelf indeed. I am sticking with this one. If anyone knows the true genetics of J~27 please let me know.
Spread the word, this strain is wonderful...