Jade Noir reviews
September 2, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
The best in small n if I give this to 10 n all of them r asking me what n amaze . Mostly woman r likely more than man n this is the three strains I starts my pro grower live n now I have 6 huge plants of this strains n stars the flowering strains.
October 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing strain. Great bag appeal and nice uniform buds. Definitely a day time smoke. The plant likes a lot of light and likes to be fed very well as well. She grows tall with dark green leaves as well as turns a deep lavender purple on the flowers as well as the leaves. She finishes super frosty with purple yellow leaves. Very strong high very potent strain.