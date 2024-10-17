Jade Noir
Jade Noir effects are mostly energizing.
Jade Noir potency is higher THC than average.
Jade Noir is a balanced hybrid strain bred by Elev8 Seeds, and made from a genetic cross of Trufflez x Chili Verde. This strain has a smoky profile of diesel, pepper, citrus, and earth. Jade Noir has relaxing effects with some cerebral energy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jade Noir, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
t........4
October 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing strain. Great bag appeal and nice uniform buds. Definitely a day time smoke. The plant likes a lot of light and likes to be fed very well as well. She grows tall with dark green leaves as well as turns a deep lavender purple on the flowers as well as the leaves. She finishes super frosty with purple yellow leaves. Very strong high very potent strain.
n........p
September 2, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
The best in small n if I give this to 10 n all of them r asking me what n amaze . Mostly woman r likely more than man n this is the three strains I starts my pro grower live n now I have 6 huge plants of this strains n stars the flowering strains.