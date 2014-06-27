ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jamaican Lion reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jamaican Lion.

Effects

16 people reported 164 effects
Uplifted 81%
Relaxed 68%
Focused 56%
Happy 56%
Creative 50%
Anxiety 50%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Depression 31%
Muscle spasms 31%
Dry mouth 43%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

Avatar for marymarymaryj
Member since 2017
This is a wonderful uplifting but non-anxious sativa. Great for beating the blues on cloudy days and also probably helpful in helping to treat full-on depression (you would use other tools to treat it as well, ideally). And I love that this Sativa has a good bit of CBD in it as well. The buds I tr...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for neko01
Member since 2017
This gave me the best I've ever had. Right off the bat my body felt light and happy. My arms felt sorta tingly but my whole body was relaxed almost instantly. My mind felt clear and ready to focus on whatever I threw at it. It wasn't foggy or an "oh shit I'm really high" kind of high, and I smoked q...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chronic.cooking
Member since 2017
This stuff does wonders on pain. It handles my breakthrough pain like a champ and keeps my baseline lower. It's a very clear-headed high; you don't have to worry about being non-functional on this stuff unless you take too high of a dose. I got a little bit anxious when I smoked too much, so I wo...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for chronic.cooking
Member since 2017
I got the CBD variant from Starbuds Kelowna. This stuff works very, very well on pain. It handled my breakthrough pain like a champ, and helped a bit with my sore back too. Head-wise, it's a clear-headed high; you don't have to worry about being clouded on this stuff unless you take a high dose. I...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for djdaveathome
Member since 2017
Very herbal and sweet. At times I taste tropical fruit, the next moment it's some kind of exotic tobacco flavour. It is an uplifting high that can put you in 'The Zone'. Focus, creativity. Wonderful daytime varietal.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Lmcali73
Member since 2016
First time ever trying it. i have arthritis and i am in pain everyday all day. It gave me the sensation of being on a cloud. i was pain free for 2 hours. I usually wake up during the night and i feel tired the next morning, I was a ble to sleep all night. i am glad i tried it.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeTinglyUplifted