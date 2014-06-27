We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Uplifted 81%
Relaxed 68%
Focused 56%
Happy 56%
Creative 50%
Anxiety 50%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Depression 31%
Muscle spasms 31%
Dry mouth 43%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Headache 6%
Reviews
27
marymarymaryj
Member since 2017
This is a wonderful uplifting but non-anxious sativa. Great for beating the blues on cloudy days and also probably helpful in helping to treat full-on depression (you would use other tools to treat it as well, ideally). And I love that this Sativa has a good bit of CBD in it as well. The buds I tr...
This gave me the best I've ever had. Right off the bat my body felt light and happy. My arms felt sorta tingly but my whole body was relaxed almost instantly. My mind felt clear and ready to focus on whatever I threw at it. It wasn't foggy or an "oh shit I'm really high" kind of high, and I smoked q...
This stuff does wonders on pain. It handles my breakthrough pain like a champ and keeps my baseline lower.
It's a very clear-headed high; you don't have to worry about being non-functional on this stuff unless you take too high of a dose.
I got a little bit anxious when I smoked too much, so I wo...
I got the CBD variant from Starbuds Kelowna. This stuff works very, very well on pain. It handled my breakthrough pain like a champ, and helped a bit with my sore back too.
Head-wise, it's a clear-headed high; you don't have to worry about being clouded on this stuff unless you take a high dose. I...
Very herbal and sweet. At times I taste tropical fruit, the next moment it's some kind of exotic tobacco flavour.
It is an uplifting high that can put you in 'The Zone'. Focus, creativity.
Wonderful daytime varietal.
First time ever trying it. i have arthritis and i am in pain everyday all day. It gave me the sensation of being on a cloud. i was pain free for 2 hours. I usually wake up during the night and i feel tired the next morning, I was a ble to sleep all night. i am glad i tried it.