Jamba Juice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jamba Juice.

Avatar for acm49giant
Member since 2018
Smells like a bowl of fruit loops in a forest. Nice body relaxation without a real cerebral high. Good for watching TV or hanging out with friends without feeling too stoned. Didn’t make me sleepy at all but took the edge off of stress.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JediForce
Member since 2015
This is a brand new strain for me. First time I had the opportunity to try it. Sure does not disappoint. Nice cerebral and body high. Very focused and uplifted. It has an interesting sweet diesel taste. Nice bright green bud covered in white tricomes. A true one hit wonder! JediForce
Avatar for Cannibortion666
Member since 2016
The strain is great. Very cerebral with feelings of excitement and is just very uplifting. It has a nice little body buzz too. I wish I knew the lineage though. I don't see why that's not on here -___-
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for ItzDeBo
Member since 2016
Very good body high 💯
GigglyHappyHungryTinglyUplifted
