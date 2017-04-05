Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jazz.
Reviews
28
BigBeardFarms
Member since 2019
The heritage is all wrong. It was created by Heros Of The Farm. Raspberry Kush x Galactic Jack. Two Phenos came from this cross. Razzle which was Raspberry Kush dominant and Jazz which Galactic Jack Dominant
Been vaping this one all day. I dunno; sometimes I feel like I’m just immune to all these great effects other people seem to get from a lot of these strains. This one is a solid 3 to 3.5 for me. It kept me clear headed enough for me to get through chores, helped me relax a bit and there was some mil...
This is my pain strain. It makes me feel like I'm curled up in a blanket of cats who are purring....while drinking the perfect temperature of hot coco. I have disk problems and nerve pain and this relaxes my entire body which eliminates the pain.
If your looking for a head high, move on. But this will get you feeling good, focused and productive. I need to be punched in the face a little harder myself. 2 hits off a $9 joint and I'm feeling great!
I've been smoking it for about a week, maybe two. I seriously hurt my back a couple days ago and van barely walk. Jazz has been such a life saver. It's pain control level is amazing. For the last couple days, I've been on average about 6/10-12/10 on the pain scale and its helped me cut the edge down...