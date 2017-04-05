ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jazz reviews

Avatar for BigBeardFarms
Member since 2019
The heritage is all wrong. It was created by Heros Of The Farm. Raspberry Kush x Galactic Jack. Two Phenos came from this cross. Razzle which was Raspberry Kush dominant and Jazz which Galactic Jack Dominant
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for mysticgirl5
Member since 2018
Been vaping this one all day. I dunno; sometimes I feel like I’m just immune to all these great effects other people seem to get from a lot of these strains. This one is a solid 3 to 3.5 for me. It kept me clear headed enough for me to get through chores, helped me relax a bit and there was some mil...
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for bouncyroo11
Member since 2015
My new fave. It's a high sativa, very energetic and happy weed. I really enjoy it. I don't recommend smoking this at night.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Wizardtears
Member since 2018
This rare bud is a must-buy if you see it - a perfect body high with stimulating happiness/calmness effects that turn it into a sort of 'seasoned users' functional high.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for amazony711
Member since 2017
This is my pain strain. It makes me feel like I'm curled up in a blanket of cats who are purring....while drinking the perfect temperature of hot coco. I have disk problems and nerve pain and this relaxes my entire body which eliminates the pain.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for godsindeath
Member since 2017
If your looking for a head high, move on. But this will get you feeling good, focused and productive. I need to be punched in the face a little harder myself. 2 hits off a $9 joint and I'm feeling great!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mfdoomBudd
Member since 2017
if you get the opportunity definitely try this one it's a rare and enjoyable treat
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for amazony711
Member since 2017
I've been smoking it for about a week, maybe two. I seriously hurt my back a couple days ago and van barely walk. Jazz has been such a life saver. It's pain control level is amazing. For the last couple days, I've been on average about 6/10-12/10 on the pain scale and its helped me cut the edge down...
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted