1........k
September 17, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I never write reviews, this deserves a review, for a 20% strain that I got for $24 at a dispensary, I’ll definitely be getting it again. Not crazy strong but enough to feel good and productive
p........r
Yesterday
I bought this on sale, 35% off. The THC count says 32.88%. It said it was processed less than 3 months ago and the numbers are insane. THCa-37%. Definitely worth the purchase if discounted.