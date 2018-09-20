Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Pretty mellow high with this one. I didn't get super energetic or giggly with this strain, but other friends of mine were very giggly. has a nice tingly feeling in the ends of your fingers, and you sleep easy after a couple hits of this
I usually look for strains that have a lower THC level and high CBD for my muscle pains. Johnny's Tonic definitely delivers a head high but you're still able to cook dinner or follow along with a movie. It made my body feel a little heavy and when I came down I for sure felt a little hungover -- I s...
I was blessed enough to find Johnny's Tonic today at my collective in Northern California! It tested at 17% CBD and 1% THC. I have smoked for 10 years and recently have had horrible anxiety/paranoia from high THC strains. Johnny's Tonic has 0 paranoia and still has a pleasant high. I would compare i...
Thank you Jonny for your blessed tonic! relieved my cronic stomach Cramps and provided a euphoric effect. nausea knocked down to a mild background thing. Overall 5 star treatment for gastrointestinal ailments!
I experienced a nice uplifting high with this strain that allowed me to get things done and feel good about my energy level. I enjoyed the intensity of it and used it to my advantage thanks. Do recommend.