Avatar for -Jimbo--
Member since 2016
I am a regular user of high CBD strains and this one was decent to control pain. Would recommend to anyone that wants the benefits without getting to much THC induced side effects.
EnergeticFocusedSleepy
Avatar for KushK1
Member since 2018
Pretty mellow high with this one. I didn't get super energetic or giggly with this strain, but other friends of mine were very giggly. has a nice tingly feeling in the ends of your fingers, and you sleep easy after a couple hits of this
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for sourcactus93
Member since 2017
I usually look for strains that have a lower THC level and high CBD for my muscle pains. Johnny's Tonic definitely delivers a head high but you're still able to cook dinner or follow along with a movie. It made my body feel a little heavy and when I came down I for sure felt a little hungover -- I s...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for poisonpink
Member since 2016
I have PCOS that causes incredibly bad cramps, nausea and dizziness. This not only lessened all my symptoms, but gave me the energy I needed to continue about my day!
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for 530chronic
Member since 2016
I was blessed enough to find Johnny's Tonic today at my collective in Northern California! It tested at 17% CBD and 1% THC. I have smoked for 10 years and recently have had horrible anxiety/paranoia from high THC strains. Johnny's Tonic has 0 paranoia and still has a pleasant high. I would compare i...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Thank you Jonny for your blessed tonic! relieved my cronic stomach Cramps and provided a euphoric effect. nausea knocked down to a mild background thing. Overall 5 star treatment for gastrointestinal ailments!
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for lynnav11
Member since 2015
love this! nice for day time while you need to get things done. helps so much with my cramps too!
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for vestedANUBIS
Member since 2015
I experienced a nice uplifting high with this strain that allowed me to get things done and feel good about my energy level. I enjoyed the intensity of it and used it to my advantage thanks. Do recommend.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy