Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Beautiful rich purple hues with a welcoming blueberry terpene profile make Journeymen an enticing choice for cannabis consumers. Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the Bay Area strain Odyssey with workhorse Joseph OG, consumers can expect frosty colas with a berry fuel aroma and flavor. Its calming high might make you feel like floating down a river on a lazy Sunday.