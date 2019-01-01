ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Journeymen
  • Leafly flower of Journeymen

Hybrid

Journeymen

Journeymen

Beautiful rich purple hues with a welcoming blueberry terpene profile make Journeymen an enticing choice for cannabis consumers. Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the Bay Area strain Odyssey with workhorse Joseph OG, consumers can expect frosty colas with a berry fuel aroma and flavor. Its calming high might make you feel like floating down a river on a lazy Sunday.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Odyssey
parent
Strain
Journeymen