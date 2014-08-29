ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Odyssey is a well-balanced hybrid strain that originated in San Francisco and quickly became popular in the Bay Area. This strain flowers at 7 to 8 weeks, producing large, dense buds that have a sweet, sugary aroma. Its candy flavor is best appreciated through a vaporizer and provides strong head-based effects. Some head pressure is common, but this strain’s indica side comes out later, leading to a body-melting calm. Overall, Odyssey will take you on a smooth journey.

Avatar for OGdanielisaacBC
Member since 2015
Gives a nice long lasting head high that will relieve any stress, tension, and anxieties. Pushed on a journey of unbounded concentration. This strain will enlighten and excite you in so many ways.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for dragonkitty
Member since 2014
started with the body high and then all off a sudden I was in space. great bud glad I have an ounce of it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Mcorpus94
Member since 2016
Best stuff ever! It gives a great body buzz if your just sitting around relaxing from a long day of work and you know how it is walking all day on concrete lifting stuff isn't easy for 12 hours long! But this made my day way much better. It tastes really sweet and has black purple-ish nugs and it's ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ManicPanic
Member since 2011
Definitely agree with the headache rating. Pretty powerful stuff if you're looking for a head high, lots of pressure. Great for stress and calming.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Really awesome head high that eventually moves to a head high. Really great for stress or nausea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungry
Lineage

Strain
Odyssey
Strain child
Journeymen
child

