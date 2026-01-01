Juicy Watermelon
aka Watermelon, Watermelon OG
Juicy Watermelon potency is higher THC than average.
Juicy Watermelon, also known simply as Watermelon or Watermelon OG, is a beloved indica-dominant hybrid that typically tests in the mid-20s to high-20s THC range (~22–29%), offering a potent yet smooth experience. True to its name, this strain greets the senses with a sweet, fruity watermelon flavor complemented by tropical and berry undertones and a subtle earthy finish. Its effects are deeply relaxing and calming, perfect for unwinding after a long day — users often report a gentle euphoria that slowly gives way to a soothing body high, making Juicy Watermelon a great choice for stress relief, relaxation, and evening use. Though its exact parentage remains something of a mystery, its indica lineage shines through in its tranquil, satisfying buzz and dessert-like sweetness that’s truly memorable.
Buy strains with similar effects to Juicy WatermelonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Juicy Watermelon products near you
Similar to Juicy Watermelon near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—