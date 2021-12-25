Picked up an ounce of flower of Jungle Cheese testing at 35%. I didn’t really have a whole lot of options and admittedly this strain wouldn’t have been my first choice as I’ve never heard of it and I typical am an indica guy. But alas times are rough, moneys tight and this was the strain the dispensary had on sale. I’m not one to complain and it’s hard to argue against 35% THC genetics. I’m pretty blown away by this bud. I’ve been a daily smoker for nearly a decade and it is often difficult to cut through my tolerance but this strain made me feel like I was in high school again. Super psychedelic floaty Buzz. Not really good for ADHD as it tends to make my thoughts trail off. At the same time I don’t find this strain too energetic. It’s definitely heavy. You can feel the gorilla glue and OG Kush lineage. Eases pain and sedates the mind while you keep your mind uplifted and euphoric. Really blown away by this bud never write reviews. But it’s so rare when a sack does this to me. Is that Send wasn’t blown away by the bag appeal of this strain. Very piney, with earthy kush notes. A hint of mint on the exhale. But to be perfectly honest it is very average on the bag appeal. Still I can’t help but give the high five stars.

