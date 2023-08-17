Jungle Fruit reviews
Jungle Fruit strain effects
Jungle Fruit strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
d........e
August 17, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Decent taste. Smooth high, not too heavy on ya body.
l........1
May 16, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Anxious
Honestly some of the best bud I’ve tried so far this year (2024)
t........1
January 28, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
I liked it, I felt more talkative with my friend on the phone and I just felt happy in general. After I was done chatting with my friend I started to feel sleepy and ready for bed; I struggle with insomnia usually so I'm happy the strain helps.