Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jungle Pie.

Jungle Pie strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Giggly

Jungle Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    26% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Pain
    21% of people say it helps with Pain

January 30, 2024
“Jungle Pie,” by Savvy —————————- • this one is interesting to me. • doesn’t take much to get super high, like 2-3puffs!🤯 • being too high makes me feel like taking too many edibles..the spins • it’s stannnnnky! Very thick smell. • smells like skunk and something else terrible (stinks up my place) • im talkative and giggly. • it helps 👍🏽with my stress, depression, and insomnia. • sometimes you can’t walk straight • Didnt 👎🏽help with my anxiety (it increased it a little as im on 3 diff meds for my anxiety), pain (headache/migraine/myofascial pain syndrome/surgery pain and ADD). • it wakes you up a little, you coast, then it slowly makes you Super tired out of no where..when that comes..go to bed. You finally, will hit a deep sleep!😴 • body high with the temples feeling high on your head. • overrall 3/5 - prob will never buy it again
May 20, 2023
Very earthy, but a hit of berry at the end. Great strain, hit my one hitter a few times and I'm feeling good. Like mostly head, but walking around its helping my back pain tremendously. I've had a lower back surgery. This strain so far is helping to keep me focused and energized. I also do not feel my back pain near as much. I could snack a bit. Will help with appetite. I'd say it's a 5 star strain. My local dispensary is growing it at 30% thc, with just over 2 on the terps. Which is quite a bit higher than whats shown here on this site. Overall it's top shelf. Trust me, if you can try some. Try it.
June 21, 2023
Super fast head hit, then the body comes through with relaxation & focus for creativity...enjoy.
August 7, 2023
Very nice smooth hit. Help with headaches. Very nice day time flower
May 22, 2024
Everything in the description is 100% accurate. First review I wrote because I felt compelled to let everyone know this is the first strain I’ve tried that the description from taste to high is dead on. Amazing.
October 19, 2023
Hits super hard my partner said "we gotta get upstairs, I'm about to start zoomin" felt like we were hitting "warp 6" (if you know you know). I love it, as a daily user (4ish bowls a day), this strain hits hard and is thick in keef. 10/10
September 24, 2024
5-20-24 harvested by Six Labs LLC, branded as Candella, Michigan. 24.39% ThC, 0.07% CBD. Smells like a buttery dandelion with a faint hint of sour. Dense, semi-spongy, light green with fuzzy white sparkling trichomes. Fine short orange hairs, sparse dark postules. Weak, no character, no euphoria, no unique flavor, did not butn well. Created anxiety and offered no notable pain relief. Would not buy again.
August 22, 2023
I thought this stain was amazing ,I am high than giraffe balls right now ✌️⛽️⛽️⛽️😂
