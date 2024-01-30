“Jungle Pie,” by Savvy —————————- • this one is interesting to me. • doesn’t take much to get super high, like 2-3puffs!🤯 • being too high makes me feel like taking too many edibles..the spins • it’s stannnnnky! Very thick smell. • smells like skunk and something else terrible (stinks up my place) • im talkative and giggly. • it helps 👍🏽with my stress, depression, and insomnia. • sometimes you can’t walk straight • Didnt 👎🏽help with my anxiety (it increased it a little as im on 3 diff meds for my anxiety), pain (headache/migraine/myofascial pain syndrome/surgery pain and ADD). • it wakes you up a little, you coast, then it slowly makes you Super tired out of no where..when that comes..go to bed. You finally, will hit a deep sleep!😴 • body high with the temples feeling high on your head. • overrall 3/5 - prob will never buy it again