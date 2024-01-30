stock photo similar to Jungle Pie
Hybrid

Jungle Pie

Jungle Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Cake and Wedding Pie. This strain is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Jungle Pie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Pie effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Pie features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Pie typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Jungle Pie buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Jungle Pie strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Giggly

Jungle Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    26% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Pain
    21% of people say it helps with Pain
Jungle Pie strain reviews19

January 30, 2024
“Jungle Pie,” by Savvy —————————- • this one is interesting to me. • doesn’t take much to get super high, like 2-3puffs!🤯 • being too high makes me feel like taking too many edibles..the spins • it’s stannnnnky! Very thick smell. • smells like skunk and something else terrible (stinks up my place) • im talkative and giggly. • it helps 👍🏽with my stress, depression, and insomnia. • sometimes you can’t walk straight • Didnt 👎🏽help with my anxiety (it increased it a little as im on 3 diff meds for my anxiety), pain (headache/migraine/myofascial pain syndrome/surgery pain and ADD). • it wakes you up a little, you coast, then it slowly makes you Super tired out of no where..when that comes..go to bed. You finally, will hit a deep sleep!😴 • body high with the temples feeling high on your head. • overrall 3/5 - prob will never buy it again
10 people found this helpful
May 20, 2023
Very earthy, but a hit of berry at the end. Great strain, hit my one hitter a few times and I'm feeling good. Like mostly head, but walking around its helping my back pain tremendously. I've had a lower back surgery. This strain so far is helping to keep me focused and energized. I also do not feel my back pain near as much. I could snack a bit. Will help with appetite. I'd say it's a 5 star strain. My local dispensary is growing it at 30% thc, with just over 2 on the terps. Which is quite a bit higher than whats shown here on this site. Overall it's top shelf. Trust me, if you can try some. Try it.
10 people found this helpful
June 21, 2023
Super fast head hit, then the body comes through with relaxation & focus for creativity...enjoy.
5 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Jungle Pie strain genetics