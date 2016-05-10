ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Dianadap
Member since 2016
pretty smooth sativa strain, nice chemical taste to it. not bad, but not amazeballz. unfit if already feeling a little anxious
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for luckyluke420
Member since 2017
that strain is amazing it blows my mind away feeling very relaxed after smoking this
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for babachman
Member since 2017
Smells and tastes like pine, like an IPA of weed. Smoked a bowl in the morning and was able to get a few chores done, until I fell asleep watching Rick and Morty and didn't wake up until 3.5 hours later. Smoked another bowl while hiking and got some energy while also feeling a district body high tha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for CurtisFuchs
Member since 2016
Hands down the beast strain out there.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for HollandPie
Member since 2016
K1 was the best weed I ever smoked, because of the happy and relaxed feeling I've got.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Veteran60
Member since 2016
Find it at Pot Cargo online and this is a good ones. Perfect in daytime with this boost of energy and good mood....Love Lemon Kush and K1 to stay active and in feel good vibes. Good medecine.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for cernmoore
Member since 2015
K1 is now available in NorCal!!! Call Mountain Wellness today. This is guaranteed that K1 will blow your mind.
Read full review
Reported
feelings