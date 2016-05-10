Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Smells and tastes like pine, like an IPA of weed. Smoked a bowl in the morning and was able to get a few chores done, until I fell asleep watching Rick and Morty and didn't wake up until 3.5 hours later. Smoked another bowl while hiking and got some energy while also feeling a district body high tha...