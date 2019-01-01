Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A strain bred from Northern California staples, Kaleidoscope is a cross of Blue Dream and Mendo Montage. Mixing Blue Dream’s light high and floral flavors with Mendo Montage’s grape taste and tranquilizing buzz, Kaleidoscope is a tasty and inspiring treat for novice and old school consumers alike.