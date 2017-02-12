ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Karma Bitch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Karma Bitch.

Avatar for hypemo
Member since 2018
Overall it wasn't too potent for me but I felt a nice balanced high with some body effects too.
Relaxed
Avatar for Lord-crowe
Member since 2018
I take dabs of this throughout the day and love it for my work shifts. keeps me happy and focused.
Avatar for shellahellabella
Member since 2015
Bought at Local Herb Collective. Called Sweet Relief OG. 31% THC. Great smell nice heady high. Relaxes my tense muscles!💚✌💚🖒
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SilentWolf70
Member since 2015
Best i have ever tried with the high feeling good definitely would recommend to try
Avatar for MyriteNut
Member since 2017
What goes around comes around! Karma is thee best Bitch...lol!
Avatar for jenetix
Member since 2017
My dispensary calls this Karma Wreck. This strain is great in many ways. Great taste, very euphoric, creative, and cerebral overall. The one part that's not cerebral is the extremely intense munchies. And for sugar specifically. It's so strong, I have difficulty going to sleep without having too mu...
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Dashingtaz
Member since 2016
Relaxed and focused high. Not zoned out. Great for jamming
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MollyTD
Member since 2017
Good relaxing high. Feel happy and very chill.
