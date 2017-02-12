Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My dispensary calls this Karma Wreck.
This strain is great in many ways. Great taste, very euphoric, creative, and cerebral overall. The one part that's not cerebral is the extremely intense munchies. And for sugar specifically. It's so strong, I have difficulty going to sleep without having too mu...