Karma OG reviews

Avatar for arizonanormandin
Member since 2019
This strain is a cure all for me, excellent for chronic pain If you come across it, Buy it But they do not carry it at Kind Meds despite the listing that they do.
Avatar for ItzNanaz
Member since 2018
This is an excellent strain. As a chronic pain &amp; cancer patient, I can honestly give this beauty four stars.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Wolf_Of_Vegas
Member since 2017
Karma OG is definitely a new favorite of mine. It's nice dense light green buds are covered with bright orange hairs that are drenched in trichome love. With it's OG like smell and it's earthy, lemon, pine flavors there's no doubt this is one bad ass OG pheno that's a heavy hitter for sure. After ta...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Prince55
Member since 2018
It has a distinct flavor which we liked. if you're an OG fan you will really enjoy it.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
