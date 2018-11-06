Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Karma OG is definitely a new favorite of mine. It's nice dense light green buds are covered with bright orange hairs that are drenched in trichome love. With it's OG like smell and it's earthy, lemon, pine flavors there's no doubt this is one bad ass OG pheno that's a heavy hitter for sure. After ta...