stock photo similar to Karma Sour Diesel Bx2
Karma Sour Diesel Bx2
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 is a cannabis strain bred by Karma Genetics. Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 is a cross between Karma Sour D 2007 and Karma Sour D BX1. Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 has an aroma featuring a heavy fuel smell with hints of hops. Karma Sour Diesel Bx2’s terpene profile includes myrcene, limonene, and ß-caryophyllene.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Karma Sour Diesel Bx2Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 products near you
Similar to Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—