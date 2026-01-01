Zowah is an indica-leaning hybrid (~60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from Zkittlez × Karma Sour Diesel that delivers a complex and inviting sensory experience. With THC typically in the low-to-mid 20s, this strain greets you with sweet, fruity candy and tropical notes that evolve into sour citrus and gassy diesel on the exhale. The high opens with an uplifting, mood-boosting cerebral rush that sparks creativity and focus, before gently settling into a relaxed body ease that keeps you comfortable without heavy couchlock. Zowah’s layered flavor and balanced effects make it a versatile choice for consumers seeking both mental lift and mellow relaxation in one flavorful package. If you've tried this strain, leave it a review!