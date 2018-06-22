ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kashmir Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kashmir Kush.

Avatar for OhNoYourGlobe
Member since 2018
I just love it so much, I really do.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for briizymontana
Member since 2018
Wonderful for when it’s gross outside and you wanna chill all day. Don’t recommend if you got stuff you need to do, I accidentally took a nap.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Соленья
Member since 2018
I enjoy smoking this strain a lot and am considering growing some. Can someone post some grow information about it?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Heshianpriest
Member since 2018
Kashmir Kush is a very exotic and top shelf strain that’s earthy, sweet, and coffee like aroma is intoxicating. The dark green/purple tinted/almost blue nugs are a dead indicator to the dreamy and calming high you will receive after you smoke the Kashmir Kush. Ultimately, this strain lives up to th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for Stevo172839
Member since 2019
Def has a good high and it really helps me sleep with tinnitus, i would recommend this to everyone
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Vince63
Member since 2018
Tried this evening for the first time, this is indeed is my new bedtime favorite! Hands down, but definitely open to recommendations for lower back pain and Sleep.(Insomniac) with Sleep Apnea. So this strain does the job!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Itsjpufftce
Member since 2018
This strain is very nice I love the vibe it gives especially in a wood makes me focused and ready to pursue any task at hand helps me keep my stress low locks me in focus but not in the couch all in all it is a great choice for the artist or entrepreneur at work
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Herburgerjake
Member since 2019
Had anxiety and a high heart rate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings