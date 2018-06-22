Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Kashmir Kush is a very exotic and top shelf strain that’s earthy, sweet, and coffee like aroma is intoxicating. The dark green/purple tinted/almost blue nugs are a dead indicator to the dreamy and calming high you will receive after you smoke the Kashmir Kush.
Ultimately, this strain lives up to th...
Tried this evening for the first time, this is indeed is my new bedtime favorite! Hands down, but definitely open to recommendations for lower back pain and Sleep.(Insomniac) with Sleep Apnea. So this strain does the job!!!
This strain is very nice I love the vibe it gives especially in a wood makes me focused and ready to pursue any task at hand helps me keep my stress low locks me in focus but not in the couch all in all it is a great choice for the artist or entrepreneur at work