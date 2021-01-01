Katana Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Katana Kush.
Katana Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 5 effects
- Feelings
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
