I bought this strain in November last year and it’s so strong I’ve barely smoked a gram of it it’s THAT STRONG. A great day time smoke. Strong sativa. I mostly wanted it because it’s name, I wanted a sativa and a indica so my sativa was this and being an astrophysics student currently I was interested in getting this. The name is based on the exo-planet Kepler-22b that was once thought to be similar to earth however over time we announced it was most likely a gas atmosphere. But this strain will surely take you there! I only really smoke this to calm the rapid thinking. Even a bowl and I’m out of this world. As a medical marijuana patient, I’d recommend this strain to anyone who uses cannabis to treat physical pain as it feels it numbs your body. It is an amazing strain and I hope I can get more if it ever goes back into stock. If your a light smoker like me or a new smoker i wouldn’t recommend this as it can be pretty strong for some but of course each strain effects a lot differently so take all my reviews lightly.