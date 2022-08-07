Kepler 22b reviews
Kepler 22b strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Kepler 22b strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with PTSD
B........e
August 7, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Anxious
I bought this strain in November last year and it’s so strong I’ve barely smoked a gram of it it’s THAT STRONG. A great day time smoke. Strong sativa. I mostly wanted it because it’s name, I wanted a sativa and a indica so my sativa was this and being an astrophysics student currently I was interested in getting this. The name is based on the exo-planet Kepler-22b that was once thought to be similar to earth however over time we announced it was most likely a gas atmosphere. But this strain will surely take you there! I only really smoke this to calm the rapid thinking. Even a bowl and I’m out of this world. As a medical marijuana patient, I’d recommend this strain to anyone who uses cannabis to treat physical pain as it feels it numbs your body. It is an amazing strain and I hope I can get more if it ever goes back into stock. If your a light smoker like me or a new smoker i wouldn’t recommend this as it can be pretty strong for some but of course each strain effects a lot differently so take all my reviews lightly.
C........M
March 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
never tried this strain so got a pre roll with my rewards points along with my order my local green dragon should loosen up theyre prerolls ended up splitting it and ripping GB's took about five minutes was just about to hit my blueberry cookies vape cart and bam i cant stop laughing perfect friday night relaxing strain definitely buying whole flower next time
k........r
December 13, 2022
Focused
Uplifted
Tasty stuff. Doesn’t smell like it tastes. Nice fruity. Heavy strain. After 2 dabs my eyes are half closed. Chill easy strain.
b........p
May 19, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
The bleach-y ammonia-y smell, was originally a turn off for me since I don’t usually quite enjoy strains with those type of profiles, but this little guy kept my mind occupied with things that normally my anxiety would start reacting to. While riding out the effect of this strain, I got to watch rugrats with my kids and I found it very very exciting. Would definitely order again if available still.
d........6
May 9, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Dry mouth
Definitely more of a daytime strain than evening. I used in early evening to help motivate me and was able to have some headache and body pain (chronic pain sufferer) relief as well as a boost of energy to accomplish some things. Good for alertness and energy. I didn't smoke much of it because I didn't want to find out if that would leave me couch-locked, but I would guess that if I consume more next time it may have slightly different results. Overall a solid strain that I will be using again!