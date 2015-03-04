Key Lime Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Key Lime Pie.

write a review

Key Lime Pie strain effects

Reported by 395 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Tingly

Key Lime Pie strain helps with

  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression

Key Lime Pie reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 4, 2015
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Hello, this is your captain of the GSC Alternative speaking. Before we begin, may I ask that you please refrain from driving, operating heavy machinery, and calling your mother while under the influence of this strain. Seriously, it's got a powerful kick, and you'll forget why you called your mom. *COMMENCE INHALATION NOW* Alright, here we go ladies and gentleman. On our way up, you'll notice you're head get slightly lighter. Don't worry, this is just your body starting to settle into the change as we escalate. We are, now, starting to pick up speed. You should feel a slight tingle in your face, which will melt into the rest of your body shortly. And, we land land in 5..4..3..2..1. Congratulations, everyone. We have landed on Cloud 9. Please enjoy your stay at Imagination Land. Be sure to check out the Talkathon, Euphoric Paintings Exhibit, and Muscle Relaxation Spa. All are great treats, but I'm sure you'll have a blast. And remember to meet back here in a few hours. I'll have everyone's beds ready for them. Have a splendid time, everyone!
491 people found this helpful
September 6, 2015
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
I've found weed nirvana. It took me less than five minutes to be completely blazed from two hits from my pipe. Immediately, I felt as if I could do no wrong, the world was mine for the taking. The immediate head buzz slowly worked it's way down to the rest of my body. A walk in nature was enhanced by the trance I was in. When I thought I needed a third hit about an hour later, it was almost too much, no need to go overboard with this powerful strain. The third hit gave me couch-lock like nobody's business, but it only lasted about an hour, then I was ready to take on the day. I got the munchies something fierce so this strain will help stimulate your appetite. I think I'll be enjoying Key Lime Pie for awhile, nothing else really compares right now. Smells like mint and lime, when smoked, all I tasted was chocolate, I need to try it from the Pax, but not right now, I'm too high.
135 people found this helpful
September 16, 2016
Oh, ye mortals in pain, inhale this lovely strain, thine pain shall fall away replaced with luminescent day
126 people found this helpful
November 15, 2016
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
🔑👽 This weed is so good, I almost wanted to ghost it. The flavor alone was enough for me to hold in the smooth smoke and ponder its perplexity. Key Lime Pie is a delicious hybrid with such unique characteristics. It's nice and relaxing but it will not put you to sleep. I like this any time of day. The flavors consists of lime rind, peppermint, earthy spices and a sweet, baked freshness. I can't get over how good this strain smells and tastes! What an amazing terpene composition. 5/5 for flavor and smoke, and 4.5/5 for high! Limonene: 2.5 mg/g, Linalool: 1.9 mg/g and B-Caryophyllene: 2.44 mg/g.
77 people found this helpful
July 21, 2018
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Have tried this product both as preroll and as a vaporizer cartridge (from Humbolt Farms) to beat back the stress from spending my days around tech bros and their ridiculous amazement at their own selves. The vaporizer cartridge, used judiciously, can help erode the ever-present impulse to sock an overly-entitled tech bro in his baby-bearded face. The preroll, use injudiciously, can literally make you forget those baby bros exist. Do not drive or say...believe you suddenly have the skill to trade stocks online while enjoying on Key Lime pie--you don't. Good tasks for KL Pie are: Webinars! Things you were too embarrassed to try before, like learning Italian or ceramics. Movies aren't more sumptuous per se, but you bar for a laugh can be set much lower in case you have to say, watch some mindless drivel with the kids. Bas tasks for Key Lime Pie: Taxes. Thinks you were freaked out before? Just try to calculate your business expenses now. Marital discussions. Not gonna go well and you know this. Decision-making compromised, judgement bad. Cheese crackers become an issue.
42 people found this helpful
March 15, 2016
Loading...Relaxed
I'm such a sativa girl, so some hybrids hit me like an indica. Key Lime Pie is one of them. After a hectic day, a little KLP is a nice way to unwind. It settles on me like a heavy blanket, taking away some pain symptoms as it calms.
30 people found this helpful
January 29, 2016
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Very dense bud. I'm newish to smoking. I'm just switching over from edibles. This was an amazing smoke. Very pleasant flavor with no pine aftertaste that many leave me with. Happy, giggly and horny (and I don't get horny!). Works well on the pain in my feet from neuropathy and eased my nausea. Major plus was no munchies and only a little bit of dry mouth and eyes. My new favorite!
26 people found this helpful
August 1, 2015
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Likes: I absolutely love the aroma. very pine like with an underlying scent that hints of lime. It's very distinct in flavor also. It tastes like no citrus flower ive ever had. Dislikes: My only issue with key lime pie is that it does exactly what it is supposed to as a heavy Indica. After one joint I felt very relaxed, yet somewhat lazy and fatigued. For me, personally, this is too heavy an Indica for me to function productively. & Don't even think about outside activities after smoking this fam.
24 people found this helpful

Photos of Key Lime Pie

Show all

Buy strains with similar effects to Key Lime Pie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...