Key Lime Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Key Lime Pie.
Key Lime Pie strain effects
Key Lime Pie strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
i........e
March 4, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Hello, this is your captain of the GSC Alternative speaking. Before we begin, may I ask that you please refrain from driving, operating heavy machinery, and calling your mother while under the influence of this strain. Seriously, it's got a powerful kick, and you'll forget why you called your mom. *COMMENCE INHALATION NOW* Alright, here we go ladies and gentleman. On our way up, you'll notice you're head get slightly lighter. Don't worry, this is just your body starting to settle into the change as we escalate. We are, now, starting to pick up speed. You should feel a slight tingle in your face, which will melt into the rest of your body shortly. And, we land land in 5..4..3..2..1. Congratulations, everyone. We have landed on Cloud 9. Please enjoy your stay at Imagination Land. Be sure to check out the Talkathon, Euphoric Paintings Exhibit, and Muscle Relaxation Spa. All are great treats, but I'm sure you'll have a blast. And remember to meet back here in a few hours. I'll have everyone's beds ready for them. Have a splendid time, everyone!
B........5
September 6, 2015
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
I've found weed nirvana. It took me less than five minutes to be completely blazed from two hits from my pipe. Immediately, I felt as if I could do no wrong, the world was mine for the taking. The immediate head buzz slowly worked it's way down to the rest of my body. A walk in nature was enhanced by the trance I was in. When I thought I needed a third hit about an hour later, it was almost too much, no need to go overboard with this powerful strain. The third hit gave me couch-lock like nobody's business, but it only lasted about an hour, then I was ready to take on the day. I got the munchies something fierce so this strain will help stimulate your appetite. I think I'll be enjoying Key Lime Pie for awhile, nothing else really compares right now. Smells like mint and lime, when smoked, all I tasted was chocolate, I need to try it from the Pax, but not right now, I'm too high.
I........l
September 16, 2016
Oh, ye mortals in pain, inhale this lovely strain, thine pain shall fall away replaced with luminescent day
d........b
November 15, 2016
Happy
Relaxed
🔑👽 This weed is so good, I almost wanted to ghost it. The flavor alone was enough for me to hold in the smooth smoke and ponder its perplexity. Key Lime Pie is a delicious hybrid with such unique characteristics. It's nice and relaxing but it will not put you to sleep. I like this any time of day. The flavors consists of lime rind, peppermint, earthy spices and a sweet, baked freshness. I can't get over how good this strain smells and tastes! What an amazing terpene composition. 5/5 for flavor and smoke, and 4.5/5 for high! Limonene: 2.5 mg/g, Linalool: 1.9 mg/g and B-Caryophyllene: 2.44 mg/g.
O........e
July 21, 2018
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Have tried this product both as preroll and as a vaporizer cartridge (from Humbolt Farms) to beat back the stress from spending my days around tech bros and their ridiculous amazement at their own selves. The vaporizer cartridge, used judiciously, can help erode the ever-present impulse to sock an overly-entitled tech bro in his baby-bearded face. The preroll, use injudiciously, can literally make you forget those baby bros exist. Do not drive or say...believe you suddenly have the skill to trade stocks online while enjoying on Key Lime pie--you don't. Good tasks for KL Pie are: Webinars! Things you were too embarrassed to try before, like learning Italian or ceramics. Movies aren't more sumptuous per se, but you bar for a laugh can be set much lower in case you have to say, watch some mindless drivel with the kids. Bas tasks for Key Lime Pie: Taxes. Thinks you were freaked out before? Just try to calculate your business expenses now. Marital discussions. Not gonna go well and you know this. Decision-making compromised, judgement bad. Cheese crackers become an issue.
p........l
March 15, 2016
Relaxed
I'm such a sativa girl, so some hybrids hit me like an indica. Key Lime Pie is one of them. After a hectic day, a little KLP is a nice way to unwind. It settles on me like a heavy blanket, taking away some pain symptoms as it calms.
l........s
January 29, 2016
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very dense bud. I'm newish to smoking. I'm just switching over from edibles. This was an amazing smoke. Very pleasant flavor with no pine aftertaste that many leave me with. Happy, giggly and horny (and I don't get horny!). Works well on the pain in my feet from neuropathy and eased my nausea. Major plus was no munchies and only a little bit of dry mouth and eyes. My new favorite!
t........i
August 1, 2015
Hungry
Relaxed
Likes: I absolutely love the aroma. very pine like with an underlying scent that hints of lime. It's very distinct in flavor also. It tastes like no citrus flower ive ever had. Dislikes: My only issue with key lime pie is that it does exactly what it is supposed to as a heavy Indica. After one joint I felt very relaxed, yet somewhat lazy and fatigued. For me, personally, this is too heavy an Indica for me to function productively. & Don't even think about outside activities after smoking this fam.