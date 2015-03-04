I've found weed nirvana. It took me less than five minutes to be completely blazed from two hits from my pipe. Immediately, I felt as if I could do no wrong, the world was mine for the taking. The immediate head buzz slowly worked it's way down to the rest of my body. A walk in nature was enhanced by the trance I was in. When I thought I needed a third hit about an hour later, it was almost too much, no need to go overboard with this powerful strain. The third hit gave me couch-lock like nobody's business, but it only lasted about an hour, then I was ready to take on the day. I got the munchies something fierce so this strain will help stimulate your appetite. I think I'll be enjoying Key Lime Pie for awhile, nothing else really compares right now. Smells like mint and lime, when smoked, all I tasted was chocolate, I need to try it from the Pax, but not right now, I'm too high.