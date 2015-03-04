stock photo similar to Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie
aka Key Lime GSC, Key Lime Cookies
Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures.
Key Lime Pie strain effects
Key Lime Pie strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
Key Lime Pie strain reviews395
i........e
March 4, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
B........5
September 6, 2015
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
I........l
September 16, 2016
Key Lime Pie strain genetics
Key Lime Pie grow information
- 9-10 weeks flowering time
- Likes colder temps to allow for longer flowering period