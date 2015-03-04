stock photo similar to Key Lime Pie
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Key Lime Pie

aka Key Lime GSC, Key Lime Cookies

Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Key Lime Pie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Key Lime Pie strain effects

Reported by 395 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Tingly

Key Lime Pie strain helps with

  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Key Lime Pie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Key Lime Pie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Key Lime Pie strain reviews395

March 4, 2015
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Hello, this is your captain of the GSC Alternative speaking. Before we begin, may I ask that you please refrain from driving, operating heavy machinery, and calling your mother while under the influence of this strain. Seriously, it's got a powerful kick, and you'll forget why you called your mom. *COMMENCE INHALATION NOW* Alright, here we go ladies and gentleman. On our way up, you'll notice you're head get slightly lighter. Don't worry, this is just your body starting to settle into the change as we escalate. We are, now, starting to pick up speed. You should feel a slight tingle in your face, which will melt into the rest of your body shortly. And, we land land in 5..4..3..2..1. Congratulations, everyone. We have landed on Cloud 9. Please enjoy your stay at Imagination Land. Be sure to check out the Talkathon, Euphoric Paintings Exhibit, and Muscle Relaxation Spa. All are great treats, but I'm sure you'll have a blast. And remember to meet back here in a few hours. I'll have everyone's beds ready for them. Have a splendid time, everyone!
491 people found this helpful
September 6, 2015
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
I've found weed nirvana. It took me less than five minutes to be completely blazed from two hits from my pipe. Immediately, I felt as if I could do no wrong, the world was mine for the taking. The immediate head buzz slowly worked it's way down to the rest of my body. A walk in nature was enhanced by the trance I was in. When I thought I needed a third hit about an hour later, it was almost too much, no need to go overboard with this powerful strain. The third hit gave me couch-lock like nobody's business, but it only lasted about an hour, then I was ready to take on the day. I got the munchies something fierce so this strain will help stimulate your appetite. I think I'll be enjoying Key Lime Pie for awhile, nothing else really compares right now. Smells like mint and lime, when smoked, all I tasted was chocolate, I need to try it from the Pax, but not right now, I'm too high.
135 people found this helpful
September 16, 2016
Oh, ye mortals in pain, inhale this lovely strain, thine pain shall fall away replaced with luminescent day
126 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Key Lime Pie strain genetics

Key Lime Pie grow information

  • 9-10 weeks flowering time
  • Likes colder temps to allow for longer flowering period

Photos of Key Lime Pie

Show all