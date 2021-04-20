KGB reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain KGB.
KGB strain effects
KGB strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
KGB reviews
r........l
April 20, 2021
I just finished smoking my first ounce bag of KGB. It’s the only time I’ve ever seen it. KHB is literally “Killer Green Bud.” First and foremost, this Strain smells just like an entire Forest of Pine Trees! The odor is completely out of your control. Put it this way, KHB reeks so bad that I have to actually take the time to warn you about it in my review. If you are lucky enough to buy this strain, plan out where you’re going to store it first. The buds are all large, green, sticky boulders. KGB tastes really good, and it’s not the least bit “harsh.” I utilized about every type of paraphernalia, and it was always a treat! My favorite were KGB joints rolled with RAW papers. This easily rose to a “G-13” Level Strain for me. To be completely blunt, (Get it? Blunt.) it’s just like the name states. It’s straight-up “Killer Green Bud” that smells sweeter than a “Thousand-Dollar” Hooker!
d........2
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I smoked it 7 years ago. And to till this day I am looking to get it back to me. I love it. When I listened to music it went through my whole body back and forth. Would love to buy those seeds to grow it, but cant find a trustworthy seller
v........d
March 8, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Have had this strain known as "killer green" or kgb in Florida back in 2002, for about 120 a quarter ounce had about five different color hues in each bud fantastic flavors and rare indeed.
C........2
March 29, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This stinky skunk reminds me of the ol'school stuff we got. Although now it's 10x stronger lol. My #2 go to strain.
s........3
January 31, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
This is my favorite by far. It really helps with pains and sleep. I have been sleeping great the past week. Love this Killer Green Bud!