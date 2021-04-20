I just finished smoking my first ounce bag of KGB. It’s the only time I’ve ever seen it. KHB is literally “Killer Green Bud.” First and foremost, this Strain smells just like an entire Forest of Pine Trees! The odor is completely out of your control. Put it this way, KHB reeks so bad that I have to actually take the time to warn you about it in my review. If you are lucky enough to buy this strain, plan out where you’re going to store it first. The buds are all large, green, sticky boulders. KGB tastes really good, and it’s not the least bit “harsh.” I utilized about every type of paraphernalia, and it was always a treat! My favorite were KGB joints rolled with RAW papers. This easily rose to a “G-13” Level Strain for me. To be completely blunt, (Get it? Blunt.) it’s just like the name states. It’s straight-up “Killer Green Bud” that smells sweeter than a “Thousand-Dollar” Hooker!