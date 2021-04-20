KGB
aka Killer Green Bud
KGB effects are mostly calming.
KGB potency is higher THC than average.
KGB, also known as "Killer Green Bud," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Burma with Afghani. This strain produces long-lasting effects that start out stimulating before a calming sensation takes over the mind and body. The potency of KGB makes it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for sedation. This strain features a spicy flavor profile with herbal and woody undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose KGB to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, insomnia, and headaches. KGB was originally bred by Vancouver Island Seed Company. If you'e smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
According to growers, this strain flowers into dense buds with bright green and gold foliage.