ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kickflip #7

Kickflip #7

Hybrid
3.5(2)
Uplifted
Relaxed
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Kickflip #7 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Kickflip #7 - If you've smoked, consumed or dabbed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Kickflip #7 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Kickflip #7 effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 4 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Similar to Kickflip #7 near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Kickflip #7 reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight