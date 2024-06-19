Kill Shot reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kill Shot.
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........1
June 19, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Was very strong tasted like shorbet strawberry, taste very tasty.
k........7
June 13, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Dry mouth
I tried Kill shot by Jungle boys and I haven’t heard anything great about them but still gave it a go. Tbh it was actually good it wasn’t amazing but it was good enough to smoke again. Ground up very well but they’re not the prettiest nugs but covered in trichomes, kind of reminds me of Blue zushi in terms of the nug appeal. The inhale was a deep Gassy, slightly sweet but only a tad. Definitely more of a gassier strain. The exhale was kind of flipped a more mellow gas, a little sweeter and that peppery earth came through. The ash, it wasn’t the greatest but it was clean. I don’t know if it was the papers I was using as I have just changed brands from Raw blacks to red elements. It was white ash with a slight grey tinge and some salt n pepper but nothing too crazy to make me wanna throw it away. All in all id give it 7.5/10
j........2
April 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
1st time trying KillShot and not gonna lie I was surprised at the smell, not many strains have had that pungent smell nowadays it seems imo. Great evening time smoke for watching sum TV with a box of xtra toasty cheez-its