I tried Kill shot by Jungle boys and I haven’t heard anything great about them but still gave it a go. Tbh it was actually good it wasn’t amazing but it was good enough to smoke again. Ground up very well but they’re not the prettiest nugs but covered in trichomes, kind of reminds me of Blue zushi in terms of the nug appeal. The inhale was a deep Gassy, slightly sweet but only a tad. Definitely more of a gassier strain. The exhale was kind of flipped a more mellow gas, a little sweeter and that peppery earth came through. The ash, it wasn’t the greatest but it was clean. I don’t know if it was the papers I was using as I have just changed brands from Raw blacks to red elements. It was white ash with a slight grey tinge and some salt n pepper but nothing too crazy to make me wanna throw it away. All in all id give it 7.5/10

