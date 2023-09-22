The Killer Bees Gary Payton experience. The Badder: Killer Bee's Badder is a powerful concentrate produced by Kelly's Greens and purchased from the good folks over at the House of Buds. It is indeed trichomes that have been squeezed from the flower usimg ice and a powerful press. This cold press method minimizes the amount of trichomes that would otherwise be lost to heat and results in a product rich in medicinal compounds. This is apparent when you open the jar and experience the aroma. Imagine the smell of an orange grove on a cool spring morning moments after a spring gale has torn thru the foliage. It is sticky with an amber hue and has the consistentcy of cheese wax. From this substance I used a dab tool to dig out a small bit that looked to be about 2.5 to 3 mg in weight and carefully transfered it to a bed of freshly ground flower I had previously prepared in my bowl. The Bud: Gary Payton is a sativa heavy hybrid grown by Delta Bud and also purchased from the House of Buds. The buds are vibrantly colored with multitudes of trichomes that glisten like diamonds. A pleasing scent of fresh botanicals and terpentine filled the air as I ground three small ones into a nice fluffy bed for the KBB to rest on. I decided to try them together, reasoning that the combined terpine profiles dominated by limonene and caryopholene respectively, and with virtually legions of cannabinoids at their disposal might target my symptoms more accurately and enhance my pain relief. I do not know the specifics of how these compounds interact with the endocannabinoid system, but I do know I got some amazing results. The Effects: I began to feel the medicine kicking in a few seconds after the first toke. I took three or four more long deep inhales and then put the pipe down, which is very unusual for someone who normally consumes multiple bowls per session. After five minutes all my symptoms were alieviated and I had arrived at my happy place. However this all star combo of badder and buds was not done with me yet. Killer Bees has a killer buzz and mine was still on the rise. An overwhelming euphoria swept over me. Gravity lost its grip and I began to float gently away on the breeze... "a few moments later" I found my feet back on the ground. The euphoria had turned into a reassuring calm and the buzz, while still going strong, seemed to suddenly level out. My mind was now completely lucid and focused. My body felt invigorated and energized. An excellent solution when you need all day relief and enhanced functionality. I have never been a big fan of social media and I don't normally make post on the internet, but I am so impressed with these products I felt compelled to share my experience and I hope someone might find it useful. Shout out to my budtenders at the House of Buds for all they do. Thanks guys! ...........Think good thoughts. Say good words. Do good deeds...........