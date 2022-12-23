King's OG , also known as King OG and OG King,, is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and focused. King's OG has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, King's OG, before let us know! Leave a review.