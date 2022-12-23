King's OG
aka King OG, OG King
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
King's OG
KOg
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Focused
Blue Cheese
Chemical
Earthy
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
King's OG effects are mostly calming.
King's OG potency is higher THC than average.
King's OG, also known as King OG and OG King,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and focused. King's OG has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, King's OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
King's OG strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
King's OG strain flavors
King's OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
King's OG strain reviews(3)
S........0
December 23, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Its a great hybird, I would like to grow it myself. nice bud structure and sticky icky trichomes, very earthy with the gasy og overtones..be ready to relax!