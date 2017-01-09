ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kiss
  4. Reviews

Kiss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kiss.

Reviews

10

Avatar for Mcvickersr91
Member since 2018
Now why do some places put this at ‘mega queso’ and say it’s a Sativa? I needed a little extra energy today and now I’m just tired and ready for a nap. Little confused here
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for quki
Member since 2016
This is exactly why I don't smoke indica. It took me one hour and a half to write this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for JediForce
Member since 2015
This is an amazing strain! Super dense buds and a great body high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for rizlo
Member since 2014
i got it as 'mega queso'..guess it is that strain because it has typical uk cheese smell..I get that strain at sativa side but turns out it's a heavy indica..very good smell..nice bud..first 10 mins body high comes but then another wave of body buzz and body high came and sits like an hour..it's las...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for mirafitz
Member since 2016
I picked up a gram of queso fuertes and smoked my first bowl of this strain. So far I'm feeling clear headed and productive-- seems like a great before - work option. It's my day off so I bust out the art supplies and, BAM! Magic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for samkol1
Member since 2016
nice mellow high, helped with my hunger and put me right to sleep; just what I wanted. I could do without the smell though
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy