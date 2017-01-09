We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
i got it as 'mega queso'..guess it is that strain because it has typical uk cheese smell..I get that strain at sativa side but turns out it's a heavy indica..very good smell..nice bud..first 10 mins body high comes but then another wave of body buzz and body high came and sits like an hour..it's las...
I picked up a gram of queso fuertes and smoked my first bowl of this strain. So far I'm feeling clear headed and productive-- seems like a great before - work option. It's my day off so I bust out the art supplies and, BAM! Magic.