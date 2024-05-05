Knights Templar reviews
Knights Templar strain effects
May 5, 2024
Relaxed
The high is there, and the flavor is there… at first. The flavor is very unique, but leaves an awful weird after taste (Brand: Tower Three) which is usually top tier brand so I don’t think anything was wrong with the grow. Just an odd after taste, and aroma after smoke. Other than that, very good indica high for watching TV/Video Games and such.
December 24, 2024
Taste like and smokes similar to the nyc sour diesel no bs but the strain I have is by grassroots called knights of templar og
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s alright
March 25, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
really fun high. i really enjoyed this strain a lot. really silly and giggly.