Kosher Cake Auto
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Kosher Cake Auto
KoC
Hybrid
Kosher Cake Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Kosher Cake Auto is an indica-dominant autoflowering strain from Fast Buds. This strain grows like a piece of cake, with ample yields up to 550gr/m2 in 65 days. Kosher Cake Auto offers consumers and medical patients relaxing effects, with some uplifting mental buzz, and tastes like an earthy, sweet cacao cake. Growers can expect green buds with purple accents buried under a trichome avalanche; dense branches may need support and trimming. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Pie Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
