- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
b........9
April 6, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Got it in a pre-roll and I could taste the diesel before I smoked it. The flavor changed to a more GSC flavor after I lit it. Very strong head high that will put you in the clouds. Effects lasted 45 mins to an hour.